The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Shore has zero points on the power play.

Shore averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

