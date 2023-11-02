Can we expect Elias Pettersson finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 25% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

