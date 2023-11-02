Elias Pettersson will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Prop bets for Pettersson in that upcoming Canucks-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Pettersson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:27 per game on the ice, is +7.

In three of nine games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of nine games this season, Pettersson has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Pettersson has an assist in six of nine games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Pettersson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 34 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 16 Points 6 5 Goals 3 11 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.