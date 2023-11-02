Will Filip Hronek Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 2?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Filip Hronek going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Hronek stats and insights
- Hronek is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 34 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
