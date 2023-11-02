Filip Hronek will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a wager on Hronek intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Filip Hronek vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hronek has averaged 24:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Through nine games this year, Hronek has yet to score a goal.

Hronek has a point in six of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of nine games this year, Hronek has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hronek Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 3 8 Points 2 0 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.