Should you bet on Ilya Mikheyev to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Mikheyev has no points on the power play.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

