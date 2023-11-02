Ilya Mikheyev will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. There are prop bets for Mikheyev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Mikheyev has a goal in two of five games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in four of five games this season, Mikheyev has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of five contests this year, Mikheyev has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Mikheyev goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 34 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 3 4 Points 7 2 Goals 3 2 Assists 4

