For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is J.T. Miller a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In five of nine games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 25% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

