J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks will play the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Considering a bet on Miller in the Canucks-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

J.T. Miller vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Miller has averaged 20:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Miller has a goal in five games this year through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of nine games this season, Miller has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in four of nine games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Miller's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 13 Points 4 5 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

