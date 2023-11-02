Should you wager on Jared McCann to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

McCann has scored in five of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

