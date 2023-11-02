The Seattle Kraken (off a win in their most recent game) and the Nashville Predators (off a defeat) will clash on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Kraken vs Predators Additional Info

Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Predators Kraken 3-0 NAS

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 33 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 27th in league action in goals against.

The Kraken rank 23rd in the NHL with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 10 2 6 8 2 4 0% Vince Dunn 10 1 7 8 5 5 - Jaden Schwartz 10 4 4 8 2 5 64.7% Jared McCann 10 5 2 7 2 0 54.5% Kailer Yamamoto 10 2 2 4 1 4 50%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 26 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Predators have 25 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Predators Key Players