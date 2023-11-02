Will Mark Friedman Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 2?
Can we anticipate Mark Friedman lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Friedman stats and insights
- Friedman is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- Friedman has zero points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 34 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
