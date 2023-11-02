Can we anticipate Mark Friedman lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Friedman has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 34 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

