Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will face the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 18:33 on the ice per game.

Beniers has yet to score a goal through 10 games this year.

Beniers has tallied point in two of 10 games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of 10 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

