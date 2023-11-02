Ravens, Cowboys, Week 9 NFL Power Rankings
Who are the top teams in the league going into Week 9 of the NFL season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
NFL Power Rankings
1. Ravens
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Cardinals
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Seahawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Cowboys
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 43-20 vs Rams
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. 49ers
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 31-17 vs Bengals
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
4. Bills
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 24-18 vs Buccaneers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Jaguars
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 20-10 vs Steelers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
6. Browns
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 24-20 vs Seahawks
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Cardinals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. Lions
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 26-14 vs Raiders
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
8. Chiefs
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 24-9 vs Broncos
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. Dolphins
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 31-17 vs Patriots
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Chiefs
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Eagles
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 38-31 vs Commanders
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Bengals
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 31-17 vs 49ers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Texans
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 15-13 vs Panthers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Seahawks
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 24-20 vs Browns
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Chargers
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 30-13 vs Bears
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
15. Saints
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 38-27 vs Colts
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Vikings
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 24-10 vs Packers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Steelers
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 20-10 vs Jaguars
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Titans
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Colts
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 38-27 vs Saints
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Panthers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Rams
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 43-20 vs Cowboys
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Titans
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 28-23 vs Falcons
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Steelers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, November 2
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 24-18 vs Bills
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Falcons
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: L 28-23 vs Titans
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Jets
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs Giants
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Chargers
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 6
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
24. Commanders
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 38-31 vs Eagles
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Packers
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 24-10 vs Vikings
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Rams
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Panthers
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 15-13 vs Texans
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Colts
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Raiders
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 26-14 vs Lions
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Giants
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Cardinals
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Ravens
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Broncos
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 24-9 vs Chiefs
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
30. Patriots
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 31-17 vs Dolphins
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
31. Giants
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 13-10 vs Jets
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
32. Bears
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 30-13 vs Chargers
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.