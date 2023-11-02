Should you bet on Phillip Di Giuseppe to light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Di Giuseppe has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

Di Giuseppe's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 34 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

