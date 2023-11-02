In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Pius Suter to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Suter has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

