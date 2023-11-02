When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Quinn Hughes find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in two of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Hughes has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

