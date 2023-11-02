Quinn Hughes will be among those in action Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Quinn Hughes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hughes has averaged 24:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Hughes has scored in two of the nine games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In six of nine games this year, Hughes has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In four of nine games this season, Hughes has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Hughes has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 9 Games 4 11 Points 4 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

