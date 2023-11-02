For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tye Kartye a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

  • In two of nine games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Kartye has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
