The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Vince Dunn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

Dunn has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Dunn has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

