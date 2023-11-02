Will Vince Dunn Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 2?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Vince Dunn light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Dunn stats and insights
- Dunn has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Dunn has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
