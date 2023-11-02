Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. If you're considering a wager on Dunn against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Vince Dunn vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 24:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Dunn has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

In five of 10 games this year, Dunn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 10 games this year, Dunn has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dunn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Dunn has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 8 Points 3 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

