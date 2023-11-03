Deandre Ayton plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Ayton put up 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a 110-101 win versus the Pistons.

In this article, we look at Ayton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies gave up 113.0 points per game last year, 11th in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies allowed 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the league last year, allowing 13.0 makes per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 30 18 5 1 0 0 0 12/27/2022 27 15 10 0 0 1 0 12/23/2022 21 18 5 0 0 0 0

