The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Grizzlies 100

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 1.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-17.3)

Trail Blazers (-17.3) Pick OU: Under (219.5)



Under (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.1

The Trail Blazers' .400 ATS win percentage (2-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .200 mark (1-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 40% of the time.

Memphis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 40% of its games this season (two of five), the same percentage as Portland and its opponents (two of five).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 0-2, while the Trail Blazers are 2-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Trail Blazers are second-worst in the league offensively (103.0 points scored per game) and 10th defensively (108.6 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Portland is 17th in the league in rebounds (44.8 per game) and 16th in rebounds conceded (45.2).

With 19.4 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are worst in the NBA.

At 15.8 turnovers committed per game and 15.0 turnovers forced, Portland is 24th and 14th in the league, respectively.

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are worst in the league in 3-point makes (8.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (29.3%).

