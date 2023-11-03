Shaedon Sharpe's Portland Trail Blazers hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Sharpe put up 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 110-101 win against the Pistons.

In this article, we look at Sharpe's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-115)

Over 22.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Sharpe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies conceded 113 points per game last year, 11th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies conceded 26.4 per contest last year, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, giving up 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 29 20 8 6 2 0 0 2/1/2023 19 9 2 0 3 0 0 11/2/2022 24 2 2 0 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.