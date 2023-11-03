On Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) will be attempting to break a five-game losing streak when visiting the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3). It will air at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-1.5) 219.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grizzlies (-1.5) 218.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have a -57 scoring differential, falling short by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 106.6 points per game to rank 21st in the league and are giving up 118 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 103 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 108.6 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

These teams average 209.6 points per game combined, 9.9 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 226.6 combined points per game, 7.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Memphis has won just one game against the spread this season.

Portland has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +50000 +25000 - Grizzlies +3300 +1600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.