The Portland Trail Blazers' (2-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, November 3 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) at Moda Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers head into this matchup following a 110-101 win against the Pistons on Wednesday. Shaedon Sharpe put up 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ishmail Wainright SF Questionable Calf Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Knee), Santi Aldama: Questionable (Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

