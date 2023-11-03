The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on November 3, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (48.1%).

The Grizzlies are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank fourth.

The Trail Blazers' 103 points per game are 15 fewer points than the 118 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers averaged 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 111.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Trail Blazers allowed 3.8 more points per game at home (119.3) than away (115.5).

At home, the Trail Blazers sunk 13.6 triples per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (12.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.1%) than away (35.8%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries