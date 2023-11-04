The Seattle Kraken, Alexander Wennberg included, will play the Calgary Flames on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Wennberg in the Kraken-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Through 11 games this season, Wennberg has yet to score a goal.

In three of 11 games this season, Wennberg has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 11 games played.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

