For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrei Kuzmenko a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Kuzmenko averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

