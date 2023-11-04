The Vancouver Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko included, will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kuzmenko are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko's plus-minus this season, in 15:25 per game on the ice, is +4.

In three of 10 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 10 games this year, Kuzmenko has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kuzmenko has an assist in six of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Kuzmenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 9 Points 5 3 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

