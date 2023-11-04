Can we count on Anthony Beauvillier lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 10 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Beauvillier has scored one goal on the power play.

Beauvillier averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

