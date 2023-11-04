Can we count on Anthony Beauvillier lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • Beauvillier has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Beauvillier averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

