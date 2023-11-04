Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 4?
Can we count on Anthony Beauvillier lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- In one of 10 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Beauvillier has scored one goal on the power play.
- Beauvillier averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
