The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock Boeser light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Boeser has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

On the power play, Boeser has accumulated three goals and one assist.

Boeser averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

