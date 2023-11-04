The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock Boeser light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boeser stats and insights

  • In four of 10 games this season, Boeser has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • On the power play, Boeser has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • Boeser averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.