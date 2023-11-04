Brock Boeser will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Boeser's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brock Boeser vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Boeser has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 10 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Boeser has a point in eight of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Boeser has an assist in five of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Boeser has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 13 Points 4 8 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

