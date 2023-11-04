The Vancouver Canucks' (7-2-1) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Saturday, November 4 game against the Dallas Stars (7-1-1) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Radek Faksa C Questionable Upper Body Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

With 46 goals (4.6 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's No. 1 offense.

Vancouver allows just 2.2 goals per game (22 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

They have a league-leading goal differential of +24.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+6) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Canucks vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-125) Canucks (+105) 6

