The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 4, with the Stars having won three straight games.

The Stars-Canucks game can be watched on ESPN+ and BSSW, so tune in to catch the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Stars Additional Info

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 22 goals given up (just 2.2 per game) is fourth in the league.

With 46 goals (4.6 per game), the Canucks have the league's top offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Elias Pettersson 10 5 14 19 5 3 49.1% J.T. Miller 10 6 10 16 9 3 52.4% Quinn Hughes 10 4 12 16 5 6 - Brock Boeser 10 8 5 13 7 2 0% Filip Hronek 10 0 10 10 11 1 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 23 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.4 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (29 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players