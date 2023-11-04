The Dallas Stars (7-1-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1), who have +105 odds, on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Canucks vs. Stars Betting Trends

Vancouver has played seven games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

In the seven times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-1 in those games.

The Canucks have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Dallas has won all six games when it played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Vancouver has won four of its six games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

