Jamie Benn and J.T. Miller will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has collected 14 assists and five goals in 10 games. That's good for 19 points.

Quinn Hughes has made a big impact for Vancouver this season with 16 points (four goals and 12 assists).

This season, Vancouver's Miller has 16 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and 10 assists (third).

In the crease, Vancouver's Casey DeSmith is 2-0-1 this season, collecting 95 saves and allowing 10 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (35th in the league).

Stars Players to Watch

Roope Hintz is one of Dallas' top contributors (11 points), via registered five goals and six assists.

Joe Pavelski has picked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring four goals and adding six assists.

Benn's nine points this season are via three goals and six assists.

Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (30th in league).

Canucks vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 13th 3.22 Goals Scored 4.6 1st 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.2 4th 24th 29.4 Shots 28.5 26th 27th 34.4 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 27th 12% Power Play % 34.29% 2nd 3rd 93.55% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 19th

