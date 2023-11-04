Canucks vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (7-1-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) on the road on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canucks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-125)
|Canucks (+105)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks Betting Insights
- This season the Canucks have won four of the six games in which they've been an underdog.
- Vancouver has gone 4-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline in this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Canucks.
- Vancouver has played seven games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Canucks vs Stars Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|29 (19th)
|Goals
|46 (1st)
|23 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|22 (4th)
|3 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (2nd)
|2 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (21st)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- The Canucks have the NHL's top-scoring offense (46 total goals, 4.6 per game).
- The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 22 goals (just 2.2 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their +24 goal differential leads the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.