The Dallas Stars (7-1-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) on the road on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-125) Canucks (+105) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

This season the Canucks have won four of the six games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has gone 4-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline in this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Canucks.

Vancouver has played seven games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Canucks vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 29 (19th) Goals 46 (1st) 23 (5th) Goals Allowed 22 (4th) 3 (28th) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 2 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (21st)

Canucks Advanced Stats

The Canucks have the NHL's top-scoring offense (46 total goals, 4.6 per game).

The Canucks are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 22 goals (just 2.2 per game) to rank fourth.

Their +24 goal differential leads the league.

