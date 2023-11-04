Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Stars on November 4, 2023
The Dallas Stars visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Roope Hintz, Elias Pettersson and others in this outing.
Canucks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Pettersson's 19 points are important for Vancouver. He has five goals and 14 assists in 10 games.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|3
|0
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Quinn Hughes has racked up 16 total points (1.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 12 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|0
|3
|3
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Vancouver's J.T. Miller is among the leaders on the team with 16 total points (six goals and 10 assists).
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 27
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Predators
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and plays an average of 14:49 per game.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists to total 10 points (1.1 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
