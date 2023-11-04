The Dallas Stars visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Roope Hintz, Elias Pettersson and others in this outing.

Canucks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Pettersson's 19 points are important for Vancouver. He has five goals and 14 assists in 10 games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 2 0 3 3 1 vs. Predators Oct. 31 3 0 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 0 2 2 0 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Quinn Hughes has racked up 16 total points (1.6 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 12 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 2 1 4 5 2 vs. Predators Oct. 31 0 3 3 5 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 27 2 0 2 4 at Predators Oct. 24 0 1 1 3

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Vancouver's J.T. Miller is among the leaders on the team with 16 total points (six goals and 10 assists).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Oct. 31 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blues Oct. 27 1 2 3 1 at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Hintz, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) and plays an average of 14:49 per game.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists to total 10 points (1.1 per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

