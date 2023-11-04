Will Conor Garland Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 4?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Conor Garland score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Garland stats and insights
- Garland has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Garland's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
