The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Conor Garland score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

  • Garland has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Garland's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

