The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Conor Garland score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

Garland has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Garland's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

