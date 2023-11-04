The Vancouver Canucks, Conor Garland among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Thinking about a bet on Garland? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Conor Garland vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland has averaged 12:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Garland has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of 10 games this season, Garland has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Garland has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Garland has an implied probability of 38.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Garland has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 3 Points 3 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

