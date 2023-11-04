For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Eeli Tolvanen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tolvanen stats and insights

Tolvanen has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Tolvanen has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.