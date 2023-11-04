Can we count on Elias Pettersson lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated two goals and six assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 23.8% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

