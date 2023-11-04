Can we count on Elias Pettersson lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • Pettersson has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 23.8% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

