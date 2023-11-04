Elias Pettersson will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. There are prop bets for Pettersson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Elias Pettersson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Pettersson has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 10 games this year, Pettersson has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Pettersson has an assist in seven of 10 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Pettersson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 57.1% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 19 Points 3 5 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

