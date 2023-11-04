Will Filip Hronek Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 4?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Filip Hronek going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Hronek stats and insights
- Hronek is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
