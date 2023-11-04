Filip Hronek will be among those in action Saturday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. If you'd like to wager on Hronek's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Hronek vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Hronek has averaged 23:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Hronek has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.

Hronek has a point in seven games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Hronek has an assist in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Hronek hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hronek has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hronek Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 10 Points 1 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.