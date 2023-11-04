Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 4?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Mikheyev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mikheyev stats and insights
- In three of six games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Mikheyev has no points on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.