For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Mikheyev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In three of six games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Mikheyev has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

