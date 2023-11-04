Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Dallas Stars at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Mikheyev against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Mikheyev has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 14:11 on the ice per game.

Mikheyev has a goal in three of six contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in five of six games this season, Mikheyev has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of six contests this season, Mikheyev has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Mikheyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

