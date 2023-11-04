In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on J.T. Miller to score a goal for the Vancouver Canucks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller has scored in six of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 25% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.