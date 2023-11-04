J.T. Miller will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars play on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Miller in that upcoming Canucks-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

J.T. Miller vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Miller has averaged 19:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Miller has a goal in six games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 10 games this year, Miller has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in five of 10 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Miller has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Miller Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 3 16 Points 3 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

